Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway campaigns against abandoned vehicles parked railway station premises

At present, details of the vehicle owners are being traced out and the vehicles are being handed over to bona fide owners after due verification.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In order to prevent any untoward incident from happening ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and South Central Railway (SCR) officials organised a massive drive against unauthorised and abandoned vehicles parked for long periods in the railway station premises. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that an intensive drive, ‘Operation Number Plate’ was conducted by the RPF at 37 railway stations under the SCR zone between August 9 and 11. 

In major railway stations such as Secunderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur, Tenali, Eluru and Samalkot, drives were conducted to clear illegal parking of vehicles in the Railway premises. During this drive, a large number of vehicles which were lying unattended for more than three to six months were also found, he said.

At present, details of the vehicle owners are being traced out and the vehicles are being handed over to bona fide owners after due verification. The remaining vehicles will be soon removed from the railway premises in coordination with the traffic and local police, following the legal procedure. This drive will help in decongesting the circulating areas and allow better security cover in and around the station. 

“During the drive, officials identified one four-wheeler and 628 two-wheelers in the railway premises lying unattended for more than five days. Around 27 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler owner have been given their vehicles. Further, 129 two-wheelers have been towed away with the cooperation of the local police authorities,” Rakesh said. Investigation is underway for the leftover 470 vehicles and they will also be handed over or disposed after due legal formalities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Protection Force Independence Day celebrations South Central Railway Operation Number Plate SCR zone
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp