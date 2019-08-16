Corporation Bank’s reiterates commitment to customer service at 73rd Independence Day celebration in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Corporation Bank celebrated the 73rd Independence Day with patriotic fervour at its Suryaraopeta branch in the city on Thursday. Srinivasa Setty, DGM and Vijayawada Zonal Head, hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said all the 99 bank branches in the zone across seven districts undertook a plantation drive on Tuesday and Wednesday to promote greenery. The bank is the most customer-friendly, he said. The staff of Vijayawada Zonal Office and Vijayawada City branches took part in the celebrations.