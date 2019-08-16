South Central Railway recorded all-round development: SCR GM on Independence Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated Independence Day in the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas’ office compound here on Thursday. The DRM unfurled the national flag and received Guard of Honour from the RPF contingents. He then read out the Independence Day message from SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, mentioning that SCR recorded an all-round performance in the financial year 2018-19 by receiving performance efficiency shields in the fields of Traffic Transportation, Personnel Management, Civil Engineering and Stores, which was the highest for any Zone under Indian Railways. The Zone also became the “first zone to eliminate all unmanned level crossings”. For developing infrastructure, SCR has commissioned a new 93 km electrified rail-line project, he added.