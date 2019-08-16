Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway recorded all-round development: SCR GM on Independence Day

The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated Independence Day in the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas’ office compound here on Thursday.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspecting new MMTS rakes at EMU Car Shed at Moula Ali in Hyderabad on Wednesday (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated Independence Day in the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas’ office compound here on Thursday. The DRM unfurled the national flag and received Guard of Honour from the RPF contingents. He then read out the Independence Day message from SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, mentioning that SCR recorded an all-round performance in the financial year 2018-19 by receiving performance efficiency shields in the fields of Traffic Transportation, Personnel Management, Civil Engineering and Stores, which was the highest for any Zone under Indian Railways. The Zone also became the “first zone to eliminate all unmanned level crossings”. For developing infrastructure, SCR has commissioned a new 93 km electrified rail-line project, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada division South Central Railway SCR 73rd Independence Day Divisional Railway Manager SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp