Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau raids girls’ hostel in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks on the social welfare hostel for girls at Ambedkar Colony in Mudinepalli village of Krishna district on Thursday and found several irregularities in its functioning.

During verification of stock register, the ACB officials found several discrepancies in the quantity of essential commodities, including, rice, dal, oil and tamarind. The number of students in the attendance register and the actual strength of inmates in the hostel did not tally. The authorities were not providing food to the inmates as per the menu, the ACB said.