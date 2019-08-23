Andhra Pradesh High Court order on Polavaram triggers war of words

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andra Pradesh High Court order on Thursday suspending the APGENCO’s order to terminate Polavaram hydel power plant contract awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd trigged a political slugfest in the State. The TDP and BJP, which welcomed the decision, advised the YSRC government to stop taking “hasty and unilateral” decisions at least after the court’s directive. The ruling party, however, shot back saying that the court only gave directions with regard to the hydel power plant and not on the irrigation component.

The TDP leaders, including party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, welcomed the decision. Naidu recalled that he had been cautioning the government of the same and that Thursday’s order proved his arguments right. Naidu noted that the government did not pay heed to rational advice and unilaterally proceeded in the matter.

The Opposition Leader observed that the State government’s decision would have proven costly as the project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. His colleagues including former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others too echoed a similar opinion. BJP MP YS Chowdary said that the court order reflects the poor decision making of the YSRC government.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, however, clarified that the court order was only regarding the hydel power project.

“The TDP leaders are misleading the people as if the court ordered a stay on the entire project. Our legal team is reviewing the order and will be taken appropriate action. But, we will proceed with reverse tendering of irrigation component as we have said. I don’t understand why Naidu is in jittery about reverse tendering. Is he worried that the scams he committed would be exposed?” the minister questioned.