Krishna district collector to get national POSHAN Abhiyan award from PM

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz will receive the national POSHAN Abhiyan award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Imtiaz will be receiving the award for effective implementation of the PM’s Overarching Scheme for holistic nutrition (POSHAN) scheme implemented by the Union Women Development and Child Welfare Department to provide nutritious food to women. Krishna topped in implementation of the scheme and as part of it, convergency action meetings were held, community-based events and immunisation programmes were taken up with 100 per cent success rate.