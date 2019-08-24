Home Cities Vijayawada

Gudur-Vijayawada Express from August 25

Train No. 02743 Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Superfast Express will depart Gudur at 10.30 am on August 25 and reach Vijayawada at 3.35 pm on the same day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The new Intercity Express service between Gudur and Vijayawada is going to start from August 25, which will be flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi, at Gudur railway station. 

Train No. 02743 Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Superfast Express will depart Gudur at 10.30 am on August 25 and reach Vijayawada at 3.35 pm on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 02744 Vijayawada-Gudur Intercity Superfast Express will depart Vijayawada at 6 pm on August 25 and reach Gudur at 10.30 pm on the same day. En route, this train will stop at Nellore, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla and Tenali stations. This train will consist of AC Chair Car and Second-Class Chair Car coaches.

The train’s regular services will commence from August 26, in which it will depart Gudur at 6.10 am from August 26 and reach Vijayawada at 10.40 am on the same day. In the return direction, Vijayawada-Gudur Express will depart Vijayawada at 6 pm and reach Gudur at 10.30 pm on the same day.

Gudur Vijayawada
