Doctors in Andhra welcome move to set up deaddiction centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: According to an order issued as part of the new excise policy, the planning to set up a deaddiction centre in every district is underway.

Currently, the State has around 1,000 such establishments run by private bodies and NGOs. In Vijayawada, the doctors are dealing with 30 cases of alcohol addiction everyday.

Dr K Durga Prasad, Commissioner of AP Vaidya Vidana Parishad, said: “As on date, there are no government-run deaddiction centres operating in district or area hospitals. If a doctor or a counsellor wants to treat an addict, they can do so on the hospital premises only after seeking permission. One centre for a district may not be sufficient. The government may increase their number in the future.

The State government’s decision was welcomed by the psychiatrists. Renowned psychiatrist Indla Rama Subbareddy from VIMHANS told TNIE: “It is indeed a very good move to set up a deaddiction centre in every district.

However, these establishments must have well-experienced staff. Candidates with MPhil in psychiatry or rehab psychiatry must be preferred. In our State, there are no universities or institutes that offer such courses. People from other states are hired to run our clinics and de-addiction centres. ”Meanwhile, the district authorities were yet to receive an official order in this regard.

Excise department commissioner MM Nayak said: “The government is yet to frame guidelines for establishing these centres.”