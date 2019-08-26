Home Cities Vijayawada

Government-run women’s hostel in Vijayawada to get free internet soon

As several women staying in these hostels are preparing for competitive examinations, the free internet facilities will be of great help in their preparations. 

Published: 26th August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department are planning to set up internet facility in all the government working women’s hostels across the State. As a pilot project, the officials wanted to start with Krishna district, which has two hostels, one in Vijayawada and the other in Machilipatnam.  

As several women staying in these hostels are preparing for competitive examinations, the free internet facilities will be of great help in their preparations. 

Across the State in all 13 districts, there are about 20 working women’s hostels, which are being run by the Women and Child Welfare Department. All these hostels are quite affordable and a lot of young women from poorer sections of the society prefer these. 

A majority of these hostels are in pathetic conditions, located in old buildings with more number of people than the sanctioned intake, the officials are hence planning to give these a new makeover. As part of the  initiative, the officials have come up with the idea to provide free internet services.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the department said, “The working women’s hostels run by the government always had a bad impression till now. But we want to improve the facilities. In our observation, we found that girls from poor backgrounds, going for a course or coaching away from their home, stay at these hostels. As many as 90 per cent of the candidates are either preparing for government jobs or, are studying in colleges. By providing internet facility, they will be able to access study material easily. After we get approval from the State government, we will soon call for tenders from Internet providers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women and Child Welfare Department working women’s hostels free internet to women vijayawada women hostel
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp