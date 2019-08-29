Home Cities Vijayawada

460 special trains operated this year, says Vijayawada division of South Central Railway

He briefed the members about the achievements of the Division during the previous financial year, improvement in punctuality of trains and ongoing major projects. 

Published: 29th August 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway

South Central Railway (For representational purpose)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) conducted 127th Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting at Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office here on Wednesday. DRM P Srinivas graced the occasion as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said 460 special trains were operated and 3,550 additional coaches were attached to regular trains in the current financial year, and the grievances of passengers received on social media were quickly addressed with the help of nodal control centre.

He briefed the members about the achievements of the Division during the previous financial year, improvement in punctuality of trains and ongoing major projects. The DRM further said construction of platform 4 and 5 at Gudur railway station,  along with a new FOB, was completed and would be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on September 1.

He also said two new trains, Gudur-Vijayawada-Gudur Intercity Superfast Express and Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Double Decker Express would be introduced in September.  Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy said the revenue crossed `5000 crore for the first time during 2018-19. 

Division praised for improving welding quality
Vijayawada: The Railway Board has applauded the SCR’s efforts in registering a remarkable improvement in AT (Alumino-Thermic) welding quality, thereby resulting in drastic reduction in rail weld defects. The SCR is amongst three Zones to have been recognized for the initiative, the other two being Western Railway and North Frontier Railway. In a press release issued on Wednesday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that the SCR has worked intensely to improve the techniques used in AT welding. Proper quality control is essential in execution of AT welds to make the joints defect-free 

More trains between Secunderabad and Narsapur 
South Central Railway (SCR) will run two special trains between Secunderabad-Narsapur-Secunderabad to clear extra rush of passengers on August 31 and September 2. Train No. 07256 Secunderabad-Narsapur special will depart from Secunderabad at 7.30 pm Saturday. In the opposite direction, Train No. 07255 Narsapur-Secunderabad special will depart from Narsapur at 6pm

