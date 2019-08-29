Jagan may not go ahead with Amaravati, says BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government may not go ahead with the development of Amaravati. Stating that the issues of capital and its location are under the State government’s ambit, the BJP leader demanded that the YSRC spell out its plans for Amaravati clearly.

A few days ago, Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, who had switched loyalties to the BJP from the TDP, claimed that Jagan informed the Centre that he may not go ahead with Amaravati construction. Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, GVL found fault with the YSRC ministers for making incoherent statements, triggering a wave of panic among various sections.

“As per the information I have, the YSRC government has already decided against going ahead with Amaravati as the State capital. But, the statements of YSRC ministers, who claim otherwise, show lack of coherence, creating confusion among people. If they don’t want to develop Amaravati, they should reveal their plans and explain how they will ensure justice to the farmers who had given lands, and amicably resolve other issues. Farmers should not be made to suffer because of the change in government. Decisions should be taken in the interest of the public, but not for political reasons,” he said.

“There are several apprehensions and it is the duty of the government to give clarity on this. The State should also ensure that the public money invested so far in the capital, including the `1,500 crore Central funds, doesn’t go waste. They should tell if they have any alternative plans to use the existing buildings, which are either constructed or under construction,” he noted. To a query, he explained that the Centre would release remaining `1,000 crore for capital development as and when the State submits proposals.

The BJP MP said that there was some truth in the YSRC ministers’ claim that the capital region was flood-prone. “If that is their stand, then why aren’t they making a clear statement? Do they not have enough information? If submersion is the issue, then TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu only rented out a property on the flood bank, but Jagan has built a house in the capital region,” he observed. GVL also demanded that the YSRC government produce evidence on insider trading and other irregularities.

BJP against shifting capital: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that BJP was against shifting the capital city from Amaravati to any other place. “Works worth `9,000 crore of public funds are underway in Amaravati and the foundation for the capital city was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. Speaking to reporters in Kurnool along with TG Venkatesh, Lakshminarayana said the Jagan government should not let the huge amount go waste as it is common people’s money