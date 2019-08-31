Home Cities Vijayawada

Snakebite cases refuse to die down in Krishna district

Officials say no reason to worry, adequate antidotes available

Published: 31st August 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Snakebite cases in the Krishna district are still being reported at an alarming rate, with as many as eight persons in the Diviseema region being bitten by snakes on Thursday and 17 more people on Friday. District officials said that special medical teams are being deployed to the remote villages of the district to treat people. In the previous year, in all 3,036 snakebite cases were registered in Krishna district alone and during this monsoon, hundreds of snakebite cases were registered. 

This year, since January till date, 1,974 snakebite cases have been registered. With the recent floods and heavy rains, rate of snakebite cases have dangerously increased. On the other hand, officials are stating that the number of cases this year is far less than that in the previous year.

Most of the snakebite victims are farmers, who have been working in their fields and villagers, who have been sleeping in the open. Officials state that there are surplus numbers of antidotes — almost over 3,500 vials of anti-venom in all —available in the area hospitals across the district. Currently, in Avanigadda hospital, five duty doctors are offering their services in shifts to the snakebite victims. Moreover, special medical teams are being deployed in the villages, which are located in remote areas of the district.

District health officials confirmed that there were enough number of medicines and anti-venom vials available at all PHCs and area hospitals. Also, the officials have conducted awareness programmes on snakebites for the public, as not all snakebites are poisonous and fatal. The medical teams have been posted in places from where most of the snakebite cases are traditionally reported. This year, till date, the numbers of cases have been much less than that in the previous year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district Snakebite cases
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp