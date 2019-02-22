Day-2 of raids on Andhra Pradesh tourism official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) continued to raid for the second consecutive day on Rachuri Siva Rao, Estate Officer in the tourism department, and unearthed more immovable assets from his benamis in the city on Thursday.

During their raids, the sleuths of ACB found another eight house plots across Vijayawada, Krishna and Guntur districts were owned by Siva Rao in the name of his mother-in-law, Darla Chittemma, and other close relatives.

The assets are situated in Nunna (157 sq yards), Gannavaram (420 sq yards), Chikkavaram (150 sq yards), Guduru Village (690 sq yards), Kankipadu (100 sq yards), Nunna (200 sq yards) and Pathuru (200 sq yards), Tadepalli Mandalam, Guntur district.