Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus catches fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Passengers travelling in a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus had a narrow escape on Thursday morning when a minor fire broke out in the bus, reportedly due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported.

When contacted, deputy chief traffic manager Sri Ramulu said the incident happened around 10.30 am. The bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada with 50 passengers on board. The driver noticed smoke emanating from a portion of the bus and alerted fire safety officials. A fire tender then reached the spot and doused the flames.