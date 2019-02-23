MLC elections: TDP to announce list of candidates in a day or two 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With less than a week remaining for filing nominations for MLC posts under MLAs’ quota, several TDP aspirants hope to walk into the Legislative Council. Of the five MLC posts that will fall vacant on March 29, the TDP has the numbers to bag four of them, leaving the other to YSRC. The party will announce the candidates in a day or two.

As the term of five MLCs, including Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Municipal Minister P Narayana, P Samanthakamani, Adireddy Apparao and Lakshmi Siva Kumari, will fall vacant by March 29, the Election Commission has issued a notification for filling the posts immediately.

With (February 28) the date for filing of nominations approaching fast, TDP leaders are waiting anxiously to get the party B-Form to file papers. Though the YSRC has finalised the candidature of party BC leader Janga Krishna Murthy for the MLC post and also handed over the party B-Form, the TDP is yet to finalise the MLC candidates.

Speaking to TNIE, a TDP leader said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is discussing with the party leaders the probable candidates to be nominated as MLCs, despite shifting his focus to the general elections. Sources said names of Yanamala, who is set to retain his post, APNGO former chief P Ashok Babu, party official spokesperson P Anuradha, APSRTC chief Varla Ramaiah and Nellore Municipal Corporation Mayor Abdul Aziz are currently doing the rounds.