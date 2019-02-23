PVR Ripples to cough up Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling that free parking in shopping malls and multiplexes is mandatory, the consumer forum court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on PVR Ripples and instructed the VMC Commissioner and the Joint Collector to ensure that the management waived parking fee for film patrons and shoppers. Consumer forum court judge R Madhava Rao took up the hearing of a petition filed by a consumer, N Shyam Sundar, on unfair trade practice at shopping malls and multiplexes.

The petition was filed before the forum last year through a voluntary organisation, Consumers Guidance Society. The consumer forum court named the management of PVR Ripples, VMC Commissioner and the Joint Collector as respondents and asked them to file their counters.

In his petition, Syam Sundar said PVR Ripples collected Rs 40 from him for car parking in August 2018.

Passing his judgment, the judge said PVR Ripples should pay the fine for flouting the High Court directions and all multiplexes and shopping malls in the city should follow the rule. He declared collection of parking fee at malls and multiplexes as illegal.