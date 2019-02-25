Home Cities Vijayawada

APPSC to discuss quota in jobs for EWS today

According to officials, the new reservation rule will be implemented in the forthcoming APPSC recruitments. 

Published: 25th February 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which recently approved 5 per cent reservation for Kapus and another 5 per cent for others of the total 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), is likely to frame guidelines soon for its implementation in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment.  According to officials, the new reservation rule will be implemented in the forthcoming APPSC recruitments.

The APPSC is going to hold a meeting with the officials of the concerned departments on Monday to discuss the implementation of the EWS reservation in jobs. If the EWS reservation is implemented, the total quota will exceed 50 per cent, which reduces job opportunities for candidates of general category. 
“In case of EWS reservation in education, it can be done by increasing the number of seats in institutions. But, implementation of EWS in jobs is difficult as the number of posts may not be increased in accordance with the quota,  an official said.

Speaking to TNIE, APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar said, “We are yet to take a decision on implementation of EWS in jobs in best possible way. After our scheduled meeting with the departments concerned, we will get clarity.” Job aspirants underlined the need for evolving proper guidelines for effective implementation of reservation for EWS

Some job aspirants have sought implementation of the EWS quota for the present recruitment process, which is in the application stage. Others have demanded that the new quota rule be implemented after increasing the number of posts in accordance with the new rule. K Mounica, an aspirant, said, “It is good thing to include Economically Weaker Sections in the reservation system, but its implementation seems to be uncertain at present. If it is implemented, candidates of general category will loss opportunities, if not the weaker sections will be hit. The APPSC should come up with proper guidelines for the effective implementation of EWS reservation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APPSC Economically Weaker Sections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp