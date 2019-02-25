APPSC to discuss quota in jobs for EWS today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which recently approved 5 per cent reservation for Kapus and another 5 per cent for others of the total 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), is likely to frame guidelines soon for its implementation in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment. According to officials, the new reservation rule will be implemented in the forthcoming APPSC recruitments.

The APPSC is going to hold a meeting with the officials of the concerned departments on Monday to discuss the implementation of the EWS reservation in jobs. If the EWS reservation is implemented, the total quota will exceed 50 per cent, which reduces job opportunities for candidates of general category.

“In case of EWS reservation in education, it can be done by increasing the number of seats in institutions. But, implementation of EWS in jobs is difficult as the number of posts may not be increased in accordance with the quota, an official said.

Speaking to TNIE, APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar said, “We are yet to take a decision on implementation of EWS in jobs in best possible way. After our scheduled meeting with the departments concerned, we will get clarity.” Job aspirants underlined the need for evolving proper guidelines for effective implementation of reservation for EWS

Some job aspirants have sought implementation of the EWS quota for the present recruitment process, which is in the application stage. Others have demanded that the new quota rule be implemented after increasing the number of posts in accordance with the new rule. K Mounica, an aspirant, said, “It is good thing to include Economically Weaker Sections in the reservation system, but its implementation seems to be uncertain at present. If it is implemented, candidates of general category will loss opportunities, if not the weaker sections will be hit. The APPSC should come up with proper guidelines for the effective implementation of EWS reservation.”