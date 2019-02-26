Fatwa asks MLA’s daughter  to wear burqa in politics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising the political temperature by another notch in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, which has a sizable Muslim population, a fatwa was issued to Shabana Khatoon, daughter of MLA Jaleel Khan, who is aspiring to contest the ensuing elections on TDP ticket, directing her not to enter active politics without burqa.

The fatwa was issued by Muslim clerics in the city based on a complaint by former mayor and TDP leader Mallika Begum. In 2009, Jaleel Khan had made the Muslim elders issue a similar fatwa against Mallika Begum when she contested Assembly elections. Jama Masjid Maulana Abdul Qadir Rizvi on Monday announced that the fatwa issued to Mallika Begum in 2009 is also applicable to Shabana Khatoon. “It is applicable to every Muslim woman,” he stressed.

Since Vijayawada West MLA Jaleel Khan met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his daughter seeking party ticket for her and got an assurance, there has been dissent in the party cadre in Vijayawada West constituency. TDP senior leader Nagul Meera, who is also aspiring to contest from Vijayawada West constituency, and other leaders, including Mallika Begum expressed their unhappiness to the party leadership on the issue.

Mallika Begum, who still holds Jaleel Khan responsible for her defeat in 2009 elections, decried the “injustice” and wanted to know how can there be different rules for women in the Muslim community. “What is applicable to me as per fatwa, should also be applicable to Jaleel Khan’s daughter. Pointing out the same, I approached our religious elders and today they announced that fatwa issued in 2009 is also applicable to Shabana Khatoon,” Mallika Begum told TNIE.

She staged a protest at Jama Masjid in One Town on Saturday and Monday to press her demand.

The former Mayor also took exception to comments of Jaleel Khan on the issue of fatwa. “Compared to Shabana Khatoon, I strictly adhere to the Islamic dress code. On the other hand, Shabana Khatoon moves sans scarf covering her head. Tell me, who is more pious. Jaleel Khan says times have changed. Was it any different in 2009? Were there no Muslim women in politics?” she sought to know. She urged the TDP chief to do justice to her.

Responding to the controversy over the fatwa, Jaleel Khan said it was true that in 2009, a fatwa was issued. “Did it stop her (Mallika Begum) from contesting elections. She did not respect the fatwa, moved around and even contested the elections. If she had respected the fatwa, she would have the right to question me,” he said. Maintaining that times have changed since 2009, Jaleel Khan said even in Muslim countries, women are being encouraged in jobs and politics. On the fatwa against his daughter, he said, “What fatwa? Times have changed. We will contest the elections.”