Home Cities Vijayawada

Fatwa asks MLA’s daughter  to wear burqa in politics

The fatwa was issued by Muslim clerics in the city based on a complaint by former mayor and TDP leader Mallika Begum.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising the political temperature by another notch in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, which has a sizable Muslim population, a fatwa was issued to Shabana Khatoon, daughter of MLA Jaleel Khan, who is aspiring to contest the ensuing elections on TDP ticket, directing her not to enter active politics without burqa. 

The fatwa was issued by Muslim clerics in the city based on a complaint by former mayor and TDP leader Mallika Begum. In 2009, Jaleel Khan had made the Muslim elders issue a similar fatwa against Mallika Begum when she contested Assembly elections. Jama Masjid Maulana Abdul Qadir Rizvi on Monday announced that the fatwa issued to Mallika Begum in 2009 is also applicable to Shabana Khatoon. “It is applicable to every Muslim woman,” he stressed. 

Since Vijayawada West MLA Jaleel Khan met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his daughter seeking party ticket for her and got an assurance, there has been dissent in the party cadre in Vijayawada West constituency. TDP senior leader Nagul Meera, who is also aspiring to contest from Vijayawada West constituency, and other leaders, including Mallika Begum expressed their unhappiness to the party leadership on the issue. 

Mallika Begum, who still holds Jaleel Khan responsible for her defeat in 2009 elections, decried the “injustice” and wanted to know how can there be different rules for women in the Muslim community. “What is applicable to me as per fatwa, should also be applicable to Jaleel Khan’s daughter. Pointing out the same, I approached our religious elders and today they announced that fatwa issued in 2009 is also applicable to Shabana Khatoon,” Mallika Begum told TNIE. 

She staged a protest at Jama Masjid in One Town on Saturday and Monday to press her demand. 
The former Mayor also took exception to comments of Jaleel Khan on the issue of fatwa. “Compared to Shabana Khatoon, I strictly adhere to the Islamic dress code. On the other hand, Shabana Khatoon moves sans scarf covering her head. Tell me, who is more pious. Jaleel Khan says times have changed. Was it any different in 2009? Were there no Muslim women in politics?” she sought to know. She urged the TDP chief to do justice to her.

Responding to the controversy over the fatwa, Jaleel Khan said it was true that in 2009, a fatwa was issued. “Did it stop her (Mallika Begum) from contesting elections. She did not respect the fatwa, moved around and even contested the elections. If she had respected the fatwa, she would have the right to question me,” he said. Maintaining that times have changed since 2009, Jaleel Khan said even in Muslim countries, women are being encouraged in jobs and politics. On the fatwa against his daughter, he said, “What fatwa? Times have changed. We will contest the elections.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp