Flattering response to Congress bus yatra: AP Congress Committee

Actress Khushboo stated that Modi has failed in doing a single thing for the benefit of the people in the past five years.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Khushboo

Actor and Congress leader Khushboo participated in Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra organised by Congress in Vijayawada on Tuesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy said there has been an overwhelming public response to Congress’s Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra (bus yatra) and reiterated that special category status (SCS) to the State and its transformation as a progressive State is only possible after the Congress forms the government at the Centre.

Addressing mediapersons in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Pondicherry will participate in the bus yatra when it arrives in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Khushboo said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime the country has regressed by 200 years and “none in the country is happy with his administration”.  

Stating that Modi has failed in doing a single thing for the benefit of the people in the past five years, she said the much-touted promise to provide 10 lakh jobs has also fallen flat. Now a feeling of insecurity has arisen ahead of elections; he has started making promises all over again, the actor cum politician pointed out. Congress senior leader MM Pallam Raju also spoke.

