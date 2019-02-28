Intermediate examination day one: Traffic snarls rule the roost

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Office-goers and college-going students were the most hit as Vijayawada virtually came to a grinding halt on the first day of Intermediate examination on Wednesday. A majority of vehicles came back on the city roads only after the exam concluded.

Despite presence of traffic personnel, the area near the examination centres such as Benz Circle, M&M Junction, Patamata, Machavaram, NTR Circle, Auto Nagar, Ramavarappadu, KR Market, Durga temple, Gollapudi was choc-a-bloc. Sample this: It took more than 15 minutes for two-wheeler commuters to cross the busy Benz Circle traffic island as the waiting college buses, private buses and other vehicles started at the same time. The situation was worse in the case of three-wheeler and four-wheeler commuters.

“There are three centres near Benz Circle and students came out at once, resulting in a traffic jam. The traffic police failed to take any measures,” S Kumar, a commuter, complained.