Session to build GenNext entrepreneurs in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that opportunities for women in the country have increased with the availability of technology, Brandix India Partner Dora Swamy said there is an immense need to mentor them in the right direction so as to make them self-sustainable.

Delivering a keynote address at ‘Building Next Generation Women Entrepreneurs’ event in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Dora Swamy called upon the men in the society to encourage the fairer sex by giving them jobs in all fields of the society. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society have organised the event.

“Out of total 22,000 staff in our company, a majority of them i.e.18,000 are women, who hail from rural background. This is our priority the company accords to women,” he added. “We at Innovation Valley believe that entrepreneurship potential can be enhanced vis-a-vis structured support to establish enterprises,” Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society CEO Winny Patro said.

He said, “We are creating a framework to support women entrepreneurs and encouraging them to work in their companies.” TiE Board member Purnima Kamble said the session focused on topics such as challenges faced by women in leadership positions in a male-dominated work environment.

Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of AP President K Ramadevi among others participated.