IRCTC to unveil tourist package to Thailand from Visakhapatnam from August 15 to 18

A flight to Thailand will depart from Visakhapatnam at 12.10 am on August 15 and arrive in Thailand capital Bangkok at 4.35 am.

Published: 02nd July 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

IRCTC

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will be introducing a tourist package to Thailand from Visakhapatnam, from August 15 to 18, said IRCTC Joint General Manager (JGM) N Sanjeevaiah. Disclosing the details before the media here on Monday, Sanjeevaiah said that the package will offer three-night and a four-day trip to the cities of Pattaya and Bangkok in Thailand. 

A flight to Thailand will depart from Visakhapatnam at 12.10 am on August 15 and arrive in Thailand capital Bangkok at 4.35 am. In the return journey, the flight will depart from Bangkok at 10.15 pm on August 18 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 11.40 pm, he said. The package will cost `47,141 for single occupancy, `41,535 for double occupancy, `41,535 for triple occupancy, `39,488 for a child (2 to 11 years) and `31,569 for a child below 2 years of age, who would not require a separate bed. The cost includes airfare, accommodation in a 3-star hotel with breakfast, visa and processing fee. 

The package will include a visit to the Gems Gallery, the Alcazar show, the Coral Island, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, the Sanctuary of Truth, the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Safari World and Marine Park, he added.Elaborating on the domestic air packages from Hyderabad, the IRCTC Joint GM said a 
Goa package will be introduced, from September 8 to 10, (`12,955 for double occupancy),  Jaipur package covering Ajmer-Pushkar-Jodhpur-Udaipur from September 10 to 15, (`21,150), Gaya-Varanasi-Prayagraj package from September 18 to 22 (`21,380), Chandigarh-Shimla-Dharamshala-Amritsar from October 9 to 15 (`31,750) and Lumbini-Pokhara-Kathmandu-Chitwan from October 18 to 25 (`37,670).

