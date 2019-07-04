Home Cities Vijayawada

IIIT-Nuzvid to rope in psychologists to prevent student suicides

Apart from recruiting psychiatrists, the management is also planning to organise cultural programmes on weekends in the newly- constructed auditorium.

Published: 04th July 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT- IIIT-Nuzvid) is going to appoint a clinical psychiatrist and psychologists to motivate the students and ensure students do not commit suicides following stress or other pressure situations. Right from this academic year, the management of the university is going to recruit the professionals and chalk out the best possible ways to relieve students’ stress.

Since last couple of years, IIIT Nuzvid has been under pressure for several student suicide cases. In order to bring an end to the suicide incidents, the management of IIIT Nuzvid has taken the step to recruit psychiatrists and counsellors and make them available for the students round the clock. In the recently held Board of Studies meeting, the management has taken the decision. However, due to the change in the post of Vice-Chancellor of the institution, the implementation is being delayed.

Recently, the State government appointed KC Reddy as the Vice-Chancellor of the IIIT-Nuzvid, but he is yet to take charge. After taking charge, he would approve the projects. Speaking to TNIE, D Suryachandra Rao, Director of IIIT-Nuzvid said, “The students come here soon after completion of their schooling and so they tend to be emotional. We took the decision to appoint psychiatrists and counsellors on campus, so that the students can approach them to come out of depression or stress. Also, the counsellors will be hosting weekly motivational classes.”

Apart from recruiting psychiatrists, the management is also planning to organise cultural programmes on weekends in the newly- constructed auditorium and involve students in various activities. The Department of Performing Arts has been given the responsibility to host the cultural weekend and involve maximum number of students in it.

“We have yoga, dance and sports groups that are active with a large number of students. Also, the newly-constructed auditorium, which has a seating capacity of 1,000 students, is hosting movies and cultural shows every week. We are also bringing eminent personalities and conducting day-long sessions to inspire students,” D Suryachandra Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
student suicides IIIT-Nuzvid psychologists Vijayawada
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp