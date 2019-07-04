IIIT-Nuzvid to rope in psychologists to prevent student suicides

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT- IIIT-Nuzvid) is going to appoint a clinical psychiatrist and psychologists to motivate the students and ensure students do not commit suicides following stress or other pressure situations. Right from this academic year, the management of the university is going to recruit the professionals and chalk out the best possible ways to relieve students’ stress.

Since last couple of years, IIIT Nuzvid has been under pressure for several student suicide cases. In order to bring an end to the suicide incidents, the management of IIIT Nuzvid has taken the step to recruit psychiatrists and counsellors and make them available for the students round the clock. In the recently held Board of Studies meeting, the management has taken the decision. However, due to the change in the post of Vice-Chancellor of the institution, the implementation is being delayed.

Recently, the State government appointed KC Reddy as the Vice-Chancellor of the IIIT-Nuzvid, but he is yet to take charge. After taking charge, he would approve the projects. Speaking to TNIE, D Suryachandra Rao, Director of IIIT-Nuzvid said, “The students come here soon after completion of their schooling and so they tend to be emotional. We took the decision to appoint psychiatrists and counsellors on campus, so that the students can approach them to come out of depression or stress. Also, the counsellors will be hosting weekly motivational classes.”

Apart from recruiting psychiatrists, the management is also planning to organise cultural programmes on weekends in the newly- constructed auditorium and involve students in various activities. The Department of Performing Arts has been given the responsibility to host the cultural weekend and involve maximum number of students in it.

“We have yoga, dance and sports groups that are active with a large number of students. Also, the newly-constructed auditorium, which has a seating capacity of 1,000 students, is hosting movies and cultural shows every week. We are also bringing eminent personalities and conducting day-long sessions to inspire students,” D Suryachandra Rao said.