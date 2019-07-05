Home Cities Vijayawada

Air India cancels some services from Gannavaram

 Air India has cancelled some services from the Gannavaram airport, reportedly due to financial crunch.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:25 AM

Air India
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Air India has cancelled some services from the Gannavaram airport, reportedly due to financial crunch. The one-stop flight service from Vijayawada to Delhi via Hyderabad has been cancelled. Also, some daily services have been cut short and have been limited to four days in a week.

The daily flights between Delhi and Vijayawada are going to operate only for four days from July 16. AI 459 Delhi-Vijayawada which departs Delhi at 6 am and reaches Vijayawada at 8.15 am, will be available for four days in a week - on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. Similarly, AI 460 Vijayawada-Delhi service, which departs Vijayawada at 9 am and reaches Delhi at 11.30 am, will also operate on those four days.

On the other hand, the one-stop flight services AI 544 DEL-HYD-VGA and AI 840 VGA-HYD-DEL have been cancelled. Alliance AIR Flight (ATR-72) has withdrawn its services to Tirupati and Bangalore with effect from July 16. Also, two daily services to Visakhapatnam have been reduced to only one flight, late in the evening. There will be no morning flight from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam.

Comments

