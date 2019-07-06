Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada citizens resent fuel price hike

Bullion merchants are also unhappy over increase in customs duty on gold and other precious metals from the existing 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Published: 06th July 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rush witnessed at a petrol bunk after announcement of oil price hike in Vijayawada on Friday

Heavy rush witnessed at a petrol bunk after announcement of oil price hike in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The increase in fuel prices in the Union Budget has not gone down well with the citizens of Vijayawada what with widespread unhappiness expressed by both customers and traders in the city. From 6 a.m on Saturday, petrol will be dearer by Rs 2.51 and diesel by Rs 2.46.

Similarly, bullion merchants are also unhappy over increase in customs duty on gold and other precious metals from the existing 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

Ch Mohan, a businessman, said, “I am not happy with this year’s Union Budget as increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel is not a good move. This will further burden the common man as every rupee counts for him.”

Almost echoing his views, K Bhaskar, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) said, “The government is ruining the economy by burdening the common man with increase in  excise duty on petrol and diesel. The NDA government had remained silent before the elections. But, once the BJP-led NDA came back to power after the elections, it has increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel. Though excise duty was raised by `1 rupee, the additional State tax will increase oil prices by more than `2.”

Petrol bunk dealers are also unhappy with the increase in excise duty on fuel. They say  the Union government’s decision will increase the input costs.

Speaking to TNIE, K Venkatappaiah, manager of Pilot Service Station, said, “The government’s decision to increase excise duty will not only affect the consumers but also the traders. Our investments will increase but the return benefits will not be in proportion to the increase in investments. This is not a hike based on the crude oil price, it is purely a decision of the government to increase revenue, which affects the public.”

Bullion merchants say the decision to increase customs duty on gold and other precious  metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent may give rise to smuggling.

Kona Srihari Satyanarayana, general secretary of Bezawada Jewellery and Bullion Merchants Association, said, “During the Congress government, the customs duty on gold was only 2 per cent. Later, it was gradually increased to 10 per cent. We expected the  government to reduce it in this Budget. Sadly, it did not happen. The decision will burden the customers and bring about a decline in sales. Also, smuggling is likely to increase.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Union budget Union Budget 2019 Vijayawada fuel price Vijayawada citizens Fuel price hike
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp