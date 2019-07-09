Home Cities Vijayawada

In a twist to Vijayawada bizman's murder investigation, three confess, YSRCP leader Koganti detained

Family members of murdered business man, including wife Vaidehi, had made serious allegations against Koganti Satyam, claiming that he had a role in the Ram Prasad’s murder. 

Published: 09th July 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:38 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a new twist to the murder investigation of Vijayawada-based businessman T Ram Prasad, three persons on Monday came out and confessed that they killed the man allegedly due to business disputes.

Hours after the said confession, it was reported that the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths picked up Vijayawada YSRCP leader Koganti Satyam for questioning.

On Sunday night, the West Zone Task Force sleuths, with the assistance of Vijayawada police, had detained Koganti Satyam’s son-in-law in Vijayawada and subsequently shifted him to Hyderabad. The police have identified a Bolero vehicle, which was reportedly used by the culprits for escape, once the offence was committed.

It was based on the CCTV footage that the police questioned Satyam’s son-in-law. Hours after he was questioned, the investigators are understood to have detained Koganti Satyam and shifted him to the Task Force office for probe. Earlier, the family members of Ram Prasad, including his wife Vaidehi, had made serious allegations against Koganti Satyam, claiming that Satyam has a role in the Ram Prasad’s murder. 

