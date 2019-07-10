Rejected by partner, Vijayawada girl consumes poison

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dejected after her partner refused to marry her, a 24-year-old girl attempted suicide in front of Penamaluru police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, Divya Teja, a resident of Kanuru, came to the police station around 11 am to lodge a complaint of sexual exploitation and cheating in the name of love against Anil Kumar, her friend.

After Anil Kumar was brought to the police station for questioning, both started arguing with each other.

When Anil said he has no intention of marrying Divya, she went out of the police station and tried to consume the poison she was carrying in her bag.

She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, a case of rape and cheating has been registered against Anil, while Divya was booked under Section 309 of the IPC.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000