Andhra CM Jagan reviews capital projects while Finance Minister Buggana hints at less allocation

Buggana Rajendranath hinted that construction of Amaravati was not his government’s priority.

Published: 11th July 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at his camp office on Wednesday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana did not attend the meeting. It was attended by APCRDA Commissioner P Lakshminarasimham, Additional Commissioner Vijaya Krishna and officials from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

While speculation was rife that the CM discussed the possibility of cancellation or reverse tendering of the projects which hadn’t begun, the officials remained tight-lipped. They apprised the Chief Minister of the status of various projects. According to sources, the APCRDA had recently submitted a note on the details of all the projects, including those proposed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).  

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath hinted that construction of Amaravati was not his government’s priority. When asked about his government’s financial plans for the capital on the eve of budget session, the minister said, “We will have to see. We have our priorities (Navaratnas) and we will first implement them.”

Govt accepts Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd MD’s resignation

On Wednesday, the State government accepted the resignation of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi. According to GO issued by Municipal Administration Secretary J Syamala Rao, Lakshmi Parthasarathi sent her resignation through the Chief Secretary on June 24. Upon accepting the resignation, the government told the APCRDA Commissioner
P Lakshminarasimham to take charge of ADCL

