Employee Union team meet APSRTC merger panel members

Published: 12th July 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of APSRTC Employee Union (EU) on Thursday made a representation with 27 demands to vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra and executive director (administration) A Koteswara Rao, who were members of RTC merger committee appointed by the State government. The representation was made by EU general secretary P Damodar Rao, leaders YV Rao, MD Prasad and M Hanumantha Rao.

Recently, former IPS officer and merger committee chairman C Anjaneya Reddy had asked the EU, recognised union in APSRTC, to submit its view on the procedures to be followed in merging the corporation with the government.

Speaking to TNIE, Damodar Rao said that the EU urged the committee members to provide all facilities to RTC employees on par with government staff such as pension for retired staff, hiking of retirement age to 60 years from 58, regularisation of  contract staff and  compassionate employment.

Besides, the government should implement all promises mentioned in the agreementreached with the JAC, which had announced to go on indefinite strike from June 13. The demands of the JAC include payment of wage arrears, pension for retired employees, white ration cards, housing sites, regularisation of 50 contract staff in engineering department, strengthening cargo and establishment of bus body building, tyres and battery manufacturing units in major RTC workshops in the State, Rao explained.

