Home Cities Vijayawada

Farm sector given top priority: Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy

‘Allocation of `28,866 crore for agriculture and allied sectors is the highest among State budgets in the country’

Published: 14th July 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As promised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given top priority to agriculture by allocating more than 13.5 percent of the total budget outlay, said Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (APSAM) Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy. Speaking to newsmen in the city on Saturday, he found fault with TDP for its criticism of the budget and said he is ready for a debate on the issue. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had taken several initiatives for the welfare of small, marginal and tenant farmers in the last one and half months, he said.

Nagireddy said, “The budgetary allocation of Rs 28,866 crore for agriculture and allied sectors is the highest among State budgets in the country. What promised is being delivered now. Instead of tweeting meaningless criticism, it will be better if those people state facts,” he advised. 

Lashing out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on the budget, he reminded that despite the claim of the former chief minister that 85 percent of people in the State were happy with the TDP government, 86 percent of them gave their mandate to Jagan Mohan Reddy in the elections. “No other State has come forward to pay the premium for crop insurance on behalf of farmers.

The YSRC regime did it for the first time in the country. Top priority was also given to micro-irrigation to conserve water. Aqua farmers were also extended a helping hand in the form of subsidised power. Failed borewells are the main reason for farmer suicides.

Hence, the government has proposed to sink borewells free of cost,” he explained. The YSRC farmer wing leader also mentioned that the cooperative sector, which was largely neglected by the previous TDP regime, was given priority. Interest-free loans are also being given to farmers to ensure that they are not burdened, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRCP government Jagan mohan reddy Andhra pradesh government Andhra pradesh budget
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp