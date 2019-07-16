Scam-hit AgriGold director arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CID sleuths arrested Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad, a director of scam-hit AgriGold group, on Monday. According to CID officials, they received a complaint from Kethavath Mantru Naik in March stating that the director, whose name is included in the chargesheet of a multi-crore scam as A6, acquired immovable properties in Krishna, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts in the name of his benamis. During investigation, it was revealed that Vara Prasad acquired seven properties between 2005 and 2010 in Gunadala, Patamata, Nuzvid, Gannavaram and Kankipadu in benami names. The total worth of the seven properties is around Rs 7.32 crore. He also purchased 6.43 acres of land at Mandadam in 2010. Property documents were seized from Phim, the CID officials said.

Seven immovable properties bought

Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad, director of scam-hit AgriGold group, purchased seven immovable properties by creating fake identity cards in the names of Lakshmi Narasimha Bharathi, Avva Lakshmi Narasimha Prasad Sharma and Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Bharathi between 2005 and 2010, the CID official said.