Kanaka durga temple sees heavy rush as three-day Shakambari fest ends

Devotee-turnout was significantly high on the third day, as the conclusion of the Shakambari festival coincided with the auspicious Guru Purnima.

Temple authorities close the antaralayam of Durga temple in view of lunar eclipse in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Temple authorities close the antaralayam of Durga temple in view of lunar eclipse in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The environs of Indrakeeladri witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Tuesday as the three-day annual Shakambari Utsavam concluded at Kanaka Durga temple.

Devotee-turnout was significantly high on the third day, as the conclusion of the festival coincided with the auspicious Guru Purnima.

Around 75,000 devotees sought the blessings of the presiding deity decorated with a variety of fruits and vegetables in the Shakambari avatar. For the devotees standing in long queues, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma supervised the arrangement of drinking water and other refreshments. She also took part in the ritual with her family members.

Besides the regular laddu prasadam, devotees were offered kadambam prasadam, which is made of vegetables. ‘Purnahuti’ was performed by temple Sthanacharya V Siva Prasad Sarma and other priests of the vedic committee at the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam atop the hill to mark the conclusion of the festival.

Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, temple priests offered a silk sari, sandalwood pieces, flowers and fruits in the Homam.Principal Secretary (Labour, Employment, Training and Factories) B Udaya Lakshmi visited the temple and offered special prayers to the deity.

Later, in the evening at 6.45 pm, Siva Prasad Sarma closed the Antralayam after offering pancha harathulu in view of the lunar eclipse. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the goddess on Wednesday morning from 10 am after special rituals have been performed, temple officials said.

Guru Purnima celebrated
Guru Purnima was celebrated with gaiety and fervour across the city on Tuesday. Hundreds of devotees thronged temples of Sai Baba and performed special pujas
Mass ‘Sai Nama Sankeertana’ was held. Bhajans and spiritual discourses were organised at several temples to mark the occasion

