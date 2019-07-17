NASSCOM signs MoU with PB Siddhartha College in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) here on Tuesday.

Under this MoU, NASSCOM will be training the students of the college for a certificate course in information technology (IT).

It will conduct an examination post completion of the training and on the basis of the results, NASSCOM will also provide employment opportunities to selected students. A course on security analysis will also start from the current academic year for the students pursuing BCA.