Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway launches poster of  #GiveUpConcession

General Manager Gajanan Mallya asked senior citizens to forgo their concessions while booking reserved tickets with the Indian Railways.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Thursday unveiled a campaign poster to launch the #GiveUpConcession campaign seeking the cooperation of senior citizens to forgo their concessions while booking reserved tickets with the Indian Railways.

In a press release issued here, Mallya said that senior citizens travelling through Indian Railways were presently given concession on reserved ticket booking in all the classes between any destination and for umpteen number of times. The facility entails 40 per cent concession to male passengers over 60 years of age and 50 per cent for female passengers over the age of 58 years.

However, in 2017, the Ministry of Railways introduced a ‘Give Up’ scheme regarding the concessions.
Following this, senior citizens of Indian nationality were given the option to forgo the concession granted to them.

They were made entitled to give up either 50 per cent of it or 100 per cent, thereby paying the actual full fare. The scheme has been introduced for all reserved tickets, issued either at the Reservation Counters or on the Internet (e-tickets), the GM said.

“Indian Railways has been extending the concession out of its concern and respect for the senior citizens of the country, despite the financial burden it had to go through. For the propagation of the ‘Give Up’ scheme, the SCR has planned to reach out to the senior citizens on its network to make them more aware on the availability of the option to forgo concession while travelling,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway GiveUpConcession senior citizens Concession Indian Railways
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp