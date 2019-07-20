Workshop on new feature on railway app

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to make passengers aware of the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) feature in IRCTC’s ticket booking mobile application, Vijayawada railway division Commercial Manager K Rajendra Prasad, conducted a workshop in the city on Friday.

Rajendra Prasad explained the use and necessity of e-ticketing in railways and instructed the front line staff, booking clerks and ticket examiners of Vijayawada Division who attended the workshop, to inform the passengers, about how to use UTS through the railway mobile application.



“UTS is a significant initiative of the Indian Railway towards a green environment and will reduce rush at booking counters,” he explained.