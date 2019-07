By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of monsoon rains in Krishna district, cases of snakebite have started to rise, especially in Avanigadda mandal of the district.

DMHO Dr I Ramesh said snakebite antidotes were adequately available in all area hospitals across the district and there are over 1,500 anti-venom vials present. Currently, in the Avanigadda hospital, five duty doctors are offering their services.