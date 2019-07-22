400-year-old mosque demolition: Muslims to approach Spandana 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-standing issue between people of Islamic faith in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and the management of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station, popularly known as ‘VTPS’, over the alleged demolition of 400-year-old Khaja Masjid in Kondapalli village by the latter is all set to reach ‘Spandana’ this Monday.

Vexed after futility of meetings with political leaders and government officials for justice, representatives of Andhra Pradesh Muslim Personal Law Board have finally decided to lodge a complaint with Collector Md Imtiaz at his camp office on Monday as a last resort.

Lambasting the VTPS officials for their ‘unilateral’ decision of demolishing the famous Khaja Masjid for construction works, the board’s general secretary, Khaleel Ahmad Razvi, said: “Around one year ago, VTPS officials razed the 400-year-old masjid without our consent. The structure was historically significant and its demolition hurt the sentiments of Muslims. In the name of development and construction of quarters for their employees, VTPS officials have been trespassing into lands that belongs to Muslims for the past three decades. Five religious structures in Kondapalli and two in Ibrahimpatnam were razed by VTPS and no government official responded to our prayers.”

On Sunday, representatives of AP Muslim Personal Law Board staged a protest in Kondapalli and requested the State government to initiate a CBI inquiry on the land occupied by the VTPS in the name of development.

“The masjid was located in a land of 80 cents as per the survey number 475/3. Now, we don’t have it. In the early 1970s, we lost more than 20 acres of land in different places when the power plant was being constructed. Again for its new unit, VTPS is occupying lands that have religious value.

Though we complained to the collector at the time and even served legal notice to VTPS, justice was not rendered to us. This time, we are going to register our complaint through ‘Spandana’. We are hopeful that officials will focus and initiate action in rebuilding the masjid in the same location,” Razvi added.