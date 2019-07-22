Home Cities Vijayawada

400-year-old mosque demolition: Muslims to approach Spandana 

We are hopeful that officials will focus and initiate action in rebuilding the masjid in the same location,” Razvi added.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long-standing issue between people of Islamic faith in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and the management of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station, popularly known as ‘VTPS’, over the alleged demolition of 400-year-old Khaja Masjid in Kondapalli village by the latter is all set to reach ‘Spandana’ this Monday.

Vexed after futility of meetings with political leaders and government officials for justice, representatives of Andhra Pradesh Muslim Personal Law Board have finally decided to lodge a complaint with Collector Md Imtiaz at his camp office on Monday as a last resort.

Lambasting the VTPS officials for their ‘unilateral’ decision of demolishing the famous Khaja Masjid for construction works, the board’s general secretary, Khaleel Ahmad Razvi, said: “Around one year ago, VTPS officials razed the 400-year-old masjid without our consent. The structure was historically significant and its demolition hurt the sentiments of Muslims. In the name of development and construction of quarters for their employees, VTPS officials have been trespassing into lands that belongs to Muslims for the past three decades. Five religious structures in Kondapalli and two in Ibrahimpatnam were razed by VTPS and no government official responded to our prayers.”

On Sunday, representatives of AP Muslim Personal Law Board staged a protest in Kondapalli and requested the State government to initiate a CBI inquiry on the land occupied by the VTPS in the name of development. 

“The masjid was located in a land of 80 cents as per the survey number 475/3. Now, we don’t have it. In the early 1970s, we lost more than 20 acres of land in different places when the power plant was being constructed. Again for its new unit, VTPS is occupying lands that have religious value. 
Though we complained to the collector at the time and even served legal notice to VTPS, justice was not rendered to us. This time, we are going to register our complaint through ‘Spandana’. We are hopeful that officials will focus and initiate action in rebuilding the masjid in the same location,” Razvi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station VTPS
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp