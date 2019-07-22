Rs 2 lakh fine collected during inspection at Vijayawada Railway Station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An inspection was conducted at Vijayawada Railway Station under the supervision of Chief Commercial Manager (IT) Shifali on Saturday.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the officials said that the main objective of the inspection was to prevent ticketless travel, unauthorised entry into reserved/higher class, ladies and divyang coaches. Total 511 cases were registered and Rs 2,10,285 was collected as penalty after inspecting booking offices, reservation offices, passenger waiting halls, food plazas, catering stalls and trains on the station premises.

Commercial Manager Shifali interacted with passengers at the waiting hall. Later, she proceeded to the food plaza and catering stalls on platforms and enquired about food quality.