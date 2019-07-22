Rythu bazaar turns into stinking cesspool

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With continuous rains pounding Vijayawada city, the Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar has turned into a cesspool of muck and stagnant water forcing the customers to keep away from purchasing vegetables there. Citizens are feeling reluctant to buy vegetables in such unhygienic conditions. The temporary flooring in the market areas was damaged resulting in water stagnation and the surface getting slippery. The parking slot too has become damp and muddy. Though the officials had renovated the market, the parking area and the surroundings of the market have got filled with muck and slush.

Over and above all these is the rotten foul smell that the customers have to put up with. Due to all these inconveniences, people are backing out and are relying on outer markets for the purchase of vegetables.

J Radhika, a citizen who came to rythu bazaar said, “As today is Sunday, we usually come to market for buying fresh vegetables but it is quite unpleasant to buy vegetables from this market. Though it was renovated to a great extent, it still feels stinky. I feel much better to get the vegetables from the super markets or from the retail spaces, even though those are a bit pricey from here. I am afraid that we might even fall sick after consuming the vegetables bought in this unpleasant atmosphere.”

On the other hand, the vegetable vendors in the market are also equally suffering because of stagnant water and muck everywhere. Also with wet garbage waste piling up, a foul pungent smell is emitting from the trash resulting in inconvenience to the people in the market.

Speaking to TNIE, a vendor in the market, A Lakshmi said, “With the recent rains, the market has turned quite dirty with bad smell and unclean surroundings. Firstly not many are coming forward because of the high prices of vegetables and secondly, with this unpleasant atmosphere prevailing people are backing out. It is quite unbearable to sit here and sell vegetables. The officials should have taken proper care and maintained this market in a good way, as many citizens rely on this market.”