Rs 1.1 lakh cash found in ACB raid at sub-registrar office in Nuzvid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at sub-registrar’s office in Nuzvid on Wednesday evening and found unaccounted cash of Rs 1.1 lakh.

On a tip-off that officials of the sub-registrar’s office in Nuzvid were sharing the bribe amounts collected by document writers for registration of properties, the Krishna district ACB officials conducted a surprise checks at the office and found Rs 1.1 lakh unaccounted cash with the document writers and private persons.

The ACB officials found that a few employees were resorting to corruption by employing private persons as well as document writers during registrations.

Officials seized the unaccounted cash and said a report would be sent to the ACB Director General (DG) about the findings. Based on the report, action would be taken, the ACB officials said.