Home Cities Vijayawada

Medical bodies frown at Bill tabled to replace top regulatory authority 

Bill seeks to allow Ayurveda, Homeopathy practitioners to make allopathic prescriptions; doctors likely to start indefinite strike soon

Published: 26th July 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors burn copies of National Medical Commission Bill-2019 at IMA Hall in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on July 22, continues to draw protests from various sections of the medical fraternity. The likes of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and some other bodies representing the medical fraternity have pointed to three provisions in the Bill as the proverbial sticking points.

The Bill proposes a common final year MBBS examination — National Exit Test (NEXT) — for admission to postgraduate medical courses and for obtaining a licence to practice medicine. The exam would also serve as a screening test for foreign medical graduates.

“The MBBS course is followed by an internship programme after which students take postgraduate courses. If the proposed test is conducted in the final year (of MBBS) and seats for PG courses are allotted on the basis of how one fares in it, there won’t be much time left for the internship programme.

The internship is a critical phase in the making of doctors, as it helps them learn the clinical steps. NEET and NEXT have different priorities, different goals. How can they be clubbed together?” Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, president, FORDA, told this newspaper.

The Bill also proposes to increase the management quota, which, doctors feel, will have an adverse impact on existing medical students. “Fees for medical courses will soar if this Bill is passed and it will increase the scope of corruption. The government should regulate 100% seats and consider adding 15% management quota,” Harjit Bhatti, former RDA president, AIIMS, said.

“Once the Bill becomes law, it will legalise quacks, as those who are diploma holders or have done bridge courses will be appointed (to medical posts) in rural areas. How can a less qualified individual be allowed to play with the lives of rural people?” Bhati said. Opposing the Bill, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Thursday wrote to the President, urging his intervention in revisiting the contentious provisions of the Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMC National Medical Commission IMA Indian Medical Association
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp