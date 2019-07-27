Single-use plastic to be banned in Krishna soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major decision aimed at making Vijayawada a plastic-free city, the Krishna district administration is all set to come out with a gazette notification in the next one week banning single-use plastic in the city. This will be done after putting alternative steps in a place like making cotton and jute bags available.

Addressing the media after holding a meeting on steps to curb plastic use in the city, VMC Special Officer and District Collector Md Imtiaz, along with VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, said special measures will be taken to prohibit the use of single-use plastic in the city. “We have identified the areas where plastic use is more. The single-use plastic will be banned completely and as an alternative, cotton, cloth bags, paper bags and paper glasses will be made available. An awareness session will be organised for all traders, vendors, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants etc in the next two days,” Imtiaz said.

Special drives will be taken up with joint enforcement teams constituted from officials of VMC, Commercial Taxes, police, and others. Check-posts will be put up at various points outside the city to stop plastic entry into the city,’’ he said.

The Collector said a recycling park will be set up in the city and along with enforcement, awareness programmes on ill-effects of plastic use will be taken up for students and other sections of society.

Prasanna Venkatesh said the VMC would tie-up with tribal corporation for the supply of leaf plates at shops selling chicken and mutton.