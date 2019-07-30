VMC to release notification on ban on single-use plastic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Monday said that notification on ‘Ban on Single-use Plastic’ will be released by the VMC Special Officer and District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Tuesday.

With the objective of making the city plastic-free and spreading awareness, the VMC and Krishna District administration will also conduct a three-day awareness programme for persons from different walks of the society at the council hall on the premises of municipal corporation office from Tuesday.

Special enforcement teams comprising officials from district administration, civic body and the police will be constituted which will carry out special checks across the city. A mobile court will also function to impose fines and penalise the traders who are still circulating nondegradable bags, even after the notification has been released.

The civic body chief further said that traders and roadside vendors will be sensitised about the ill-effects of plastic bags on the environment and suggest them to put-up posters in this regard. Measures will be taken to make use of the social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter to campaign extensively and reach out to a wider section of the public.

Plans are also under consideration to rope in traditional artists for highlighting the need of using degradable bags over plastic through skits and flash mobs by students at various places across the city.