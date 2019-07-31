Home Cities Vijayawada

Seminar on human trafficking held

The Forum for Child Rights organized a seminar on child and women trafficking on the occasion of 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons' on Tuesday here at TV Bhawan.

Human trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Forum for Child Rights organized a seminar on child and women trafficking on the occasion of ‘World Day against Trafficking in Persons’ on Tuesday here at TV Bhawan. The theme for this year was — “Human Trafficking: Call Your Government To Action”.

Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) KV Srinivasa Rao attended as the chief guest and said the women and children in the society have been falling prey to trafficking gangs and that there was a grave need to observe such a day in order to raise awareness about the victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.

“Despite the country having national trafficking laws in place, people continue to fall prey. It is high-time that awareness be raised,” the ADCP said.  Victims who were rescued or escaped from the clutches of trafficking gangs talked of the trauma they had to go through and urged the government to provide proper livelihood and rehabilitation to them.

