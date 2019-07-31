Vanpic case: Serbian police detain industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad vacationing in Belgrade

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad was detained in Belgrade by the Serbian police following a complaint by the Ras Al Khaimah (a city in UAE) government in the Vanpic case. The Indian government has reportedly sought consular access to Nimmagadda. All help is being ensured for the industrialist, sources said.

Nimmagadda is accused in a case related to Vodarevu- Nizampatnam Port and Industrial Corridor (Vanpic) Project, which is a joint venture with Ras Al Khaimah.

The Vanpic project was approved during the regime of former AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The Vanpic case, which landed Nimmagadda in prison earlier, was related to alleged quid pro quo investments made by him in the companies floated by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to reports, Nimmagadda was on a vacation to Belgrade when he was taken into custody two days ago on a complaint from Ras Al Khaimah. He is said to be closely associated with Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ras Al Khaimah suffered a loss in the Vanpic project, which got embroiled in legal cases.