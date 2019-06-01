Andhra Pradesh government reduces age limit for pension beneficiaries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its commitment to implement ‘Navaratnas’, the YSR Congress government, headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday issued a GO enhancing social security pension under ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’ for the aged and reducing the upper age limit for beneficiaries from 65 to 60 years. Enhancement of pension amount and reduction of the age limit is one of the promises made by the YSRC chief under ‘Navaratnas’.

The first file Jagan Mohan Reddy signed immediately after taking oath of office on Thursday pertained to hiking of social security pensions. As per the GO, pension for the aged, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers and PLHIV (people living with HIV) was enhanced to Rs 2,250 per month from Rs 2,000. The pension hike will come into effect from June and the enhanced amount of Rs 2,250 will be paid to beneficiaries in July.

The GO issued by Solomon Arokia Raj, Secretary, State government, reads: “The government is committed to the welfare and development of all segments of the society. Government has announced Navaratnalu, comprising various welfare and development programmes. As part of the Navaratnalu, enhancement of pension amount and reduction in the age criterion for old age pension is a major welfare measure to secure a dignified life for the poor and vulnerable sections of the society, particularly the aged and infirm, widows and persons with disability.”

Hike in pension amount

The pension will be increased to Rs 3,000 per month in a phased manner. It will be increased at the rate of Rs 250 each year till the amount reaches Rs 3,000 in 2022. The pension for disabled has been increased to Rs 3000