EAMCET results on June 4

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release EAMCET results on June 4.

Published: 02nd June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:40 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release EAMCET results on June 4. From this academic year, engineering admissions will also take place in four university colleges, including Krishna University, Yogi Vemana University, Rayalaseema University and Srikakulam University.  

JNTUK conducted the EAMCET 2019 from April 20 to 24 on behalf of APSCHE. The answer keys were released on April 25. The EAMCET results, which were expected on May 18, got delayed this time.About 40,000 students from Telangana appeared for AP EAMCET 2019. Even in previous years, a good number of students from Telangana took AP EAMCET. In the EAMCET valuation process, 25 per cent of Intermediate marks are calculated. As reverification of marks of Telangana Intermediate students was done due to errors, the release of AP EAMCET results got delayed. To the list of 21 government engineering colleges in the State, four university colleges of Krishna University, Yogi Vemana University, Rayalaseema University and Srikakulam University have been added this academic year.

