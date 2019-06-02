IMD forecasts heavy rains in next two days in Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a respite for people reeling under hot weather conditions, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, isolated areas in south coastal districts experienced rains and a highest rainfall of 4.3 cm was recorded in T Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari, followed by 3.8 cm in Santhamaguluru of Prakasam and 2.7 cm in Guntur city, according to AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS).

A 55-year-old woman, Pemmasani Samrajyam, was killed and her auto driver was injured after a hoarding collapsed on the vehicle due to heavy winds in Vinukonda of Guntur.The IMD said a few districts in Rayalaseema received light to moderate rains on Friday night. Venkatagiri Kota and Palamaner of Chittoor received 6 cm and 3 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Amadagur and Rolla in Anantapur received 3 cm and 2 cm of rainfall, respectively. However, mercury soared across the State as 12 places recorded above 40 degrees Celsius, as per IMD recordings.