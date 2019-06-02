Home Cities Vijayawada

IMD forecasts heavy rains in next two days in Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

In a respite for people reeling under hot weather conditions, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of rainfall (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a respite for people reeling under hot weather conditions, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, isolated areas in south coastal districts experienced rains and a highest rainfall of 4.3 cm was recorded in T Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari, followed by 3.8 cm in Santhamaguluru of Prakasam and 2.7 cm in Guntur city, according to AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS).

A 55-year-old woman, Pemmasani Samrajyam, was killed and her auto driver was injured after a hoarding collapsed on the vehicle due to heavy winds in Vinukonda of Guntur.The IMD said a few districts in Rayalaseema received light to moderate rains on Friday night. Venkatagiri Kota and Palamaner of Chittoor received 6 cm and 3 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Amadagur and Rolla in Anantapur received 3 cm and 2 cm of rainfall, respectively. However, mercury soared across the State as 12 places recorded above 40 degrees Celsius, as per IMD recordings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Monsoon IMD Heavy Rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp