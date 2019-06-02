Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP leaders quit nominated posts

With the YSRC coming to power in the State, those who got nominated posts in the previous TDP government are resigning one after another.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the YSRC coming to power in the State, those who got nominated posts in the previous TDP government are resigning one after another. The latest example is that of Kambhampati Rammohan Rao. Representative of AP government in Delhi and TDP leader resigned to his post on Saturday.

Wakf Board Chairman Jaleel Khan and Brahmin Corporation Chairman Vemuri Anand Surya, both appointed by the TDP government, also followed suit. Veteran film director K Raghavendra Rao resigned as Chairman of SVBC citing age bar after YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy emerged victorious in the Assembly elections. Similarly, AP Film and Television Development Corporation Chairman Ambika Krishna also resigned.

While Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams Trust Board chairman and 10 members resigned, several others got nominated posts in the TDP regime are expected to follow suit in the coming days so as to pave way for the new government to appoint people of its choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp