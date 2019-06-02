TDP leaders quit nominated posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the YSRC coming to power in the State, those who got nominated posts in the previous TDP government are resigning one after another. The latest example is that of Kambhampati Rammohan Rao. Representative of AP government in Delhi and TDP leader resigned to his post on Saturday.

Wakf Board Chairman Jaleel Khan and Brahmin Corporation Chairman Vemuri Anand Surya, both appointed by the TDP government, also followed suit. Veteran film director K Raghavendra Rao resigned as Chairman of SVBC citing age bar after YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy emerged victorious in the Assembly elections. Similarly, AP Film and Television Development Corporation Chairman Ambika Krishna also resigned.

While Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams Trust Board chairman and 10 members resigned, several others got nominated posts in the TDP regime are expected to follow suit in the coming days so as to pave way for the new government to appoint people of its choice.