Home Cities Vijayawada

Erring bulk waste generators in Vijayawada to face music

On a garbage-free mission, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will penalise waste generators who don’t have on-site composting plants.

Published: 05th June 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage Mountain, Dumpyard

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With the target of transforming the city as ‘garbage-free’ by June 30, public health department officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have decided to tighten the noose against bulk waste generators (generating 50-100 kg waste every day) who have failed to establish on-site composting units on their premises. Bulk waste generators contribute around 30-40 per cent of the total waste generated by the city every day, according to officials sources.

Implementing the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules-2016, which mandates bulk waste generators to compost their waste, the civic body had in October 2018 directed all the bulk waste generators in the city, mostly hotels, hostels, educational institutions, gated communities and wedding halls to set up composting units on their premises instead of handing over the wastes to the sanitation staff. As per official estimates, there are around 100 small, medium and big hotels and restaurants and 60 marriage halls, including those maintained by the VMC, in the city.

On an average, 550 metric tonnes of garbage is generated every day from the 59 divisions of the city. While the corporation is able to compost around 400 MT garbage, remaining 150 MT remains untreated causing inconvenience to the public residing near the dumping yards at Ajith Singh Nagar and Pathapadu.

Till date, only around 20 bulk waste generating establishments have established their own composting units while most are yet to implement the SWM rules-2016. Taking serious note of the issue, municipal commissioner M Rama Rao has directed the public health department officials to serve notices on the bulk waste generators and impose hefty fines if they fail to follow the norms.

“A few months ago, VMC officials had asked us to install on-site composting units on our premises to generate organic fertilisers. Only those hoteliers who can afford the machinery worth ranging between Rs 40,000 and Rs 4 lakh have followed the rule. Others, who can’t afford continue handing over the wastes to sanitation staff,” a hotelier said on condition of anonymity. The hotelier added that those who can’t afford to bear the costs of the composting units will approach the government to find a permanent solution for the problem.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao said that it has become a herculean task for the sanitation staff to collect and treat the wastes generated from the households and commercial establishments. 

“If the identified bulk waste generators start processing their degradable wastes independently every day, it will save a lot of manpower and reduce corresponding man hours for door-to-door waste segregation. A meeting will be convened again with all the bulk waste generators and their support will be sought for transforming the city as garbage-free,” he said.

Waste in the city

  • Bulk waste generators: Those generating daily waste between 50-100 kg
  • Average waste generated every day across city: 550 metric tonnes
  • Waste treated at dumpyards: 400 metric tonnes
  • Bulk waste generators’ contribution to waste: 30-40%
  • Bulk generators who have on-site composting units: 20
Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Vijayawada waste management Vijayawada garbage generators Vijayawada Solid Waste Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp